LENNIE "LYNN" LONG, 88, of Sissonville went to see Jesus on July 24 at home, surrounded by her loving family and snuggled by her beloved dachshund Angel.
Lynn was born June 27, 1932, the daughter of the late Richard and Anna Deal. She was preceded in death by brothers Ray Deal and Richard Harlan Deal; and sisters Frances Fisher and Mabel Foster.
She is survived by her husband of nearly 69 years, Joseph Bayes Long; sons Joe B. Long Jr. and wife Connie of Sissonville and David Wayne Long and wife Catherine of Bedford, United Kingdom; daughter Melinda and husband Steve Perry of Charleston; and brother Samuel Deal and wife Bonnie of Summersville.
She was the proud grandmother of six granddaughters: Alisha Curry, Anna Reed, Hayley Erin Long, Joanna Mary Kay Barrett, Elizabeth Mae Richardson and Nicole Perry; grandson Steven Michael Perry; and great granddaughters Harlee Curry and Brayden Reed-McErlean.
She was a 1950 graduate of Sissonville High School, the first member of her family to complete 12th grade in times when women were often discouraged from education. After witnessing commencement, her proud father Richard declared all of his sons and daughters would also graduate high school. And they did.
Lynn was a devoted member of Altersgate United Methodist Church for more than 50 years. She loved God and her church family. She was infamous for creating amazing mashed potatoes served at the church's popular annual turkey dinner.
She and husband Joe enjoyed ocean cruises and traveling cross country on bus trips, and beach vacations with close friends Mary and Jerry Martin. And there were trips to Atlantic City, where it can finally be revealed she enjoyed playing the slots with daughter Mindy. (She didn't want her church friends to know despite that it was all innocent fun she shared with her daughter).
She was a master vegetable gardener at her home at Frogs Creek in rural Kanawha County, where she lived near her sisters, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 26 at Long & Fisher Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 27 at Altersgate United Methodist Church, Pocatalico, with Rev. Danny Kinder officiating. Burial will immediately follow at nearby Floral Hills Cemetery, also at Pocatalico. Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced because of COVID-19 restrictions.