LENORA "IMAGENE" BAKER, 93, of Big Chimney went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at home with her loving family by her side.
Imagene enjoyed spending time with her friends, and family and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Howard D. Baker, son, Harry A. Baker parents; Delford T. Johnson, and Mary D. Johnson, sisters; Helen Ruth Roff, and Polly Furner.
She is survived by son, Deloy T. Baker, daughters; Lynna I. Middleton and husband E. Ray Middleton, Holly Lynn Baker, and Pollyann R. Borris, along with eleven grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m., on Friday, March 5, 2021 at Elk Hills Memorial Park in Big Chimney.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.