Lenora Ruth (Mace) Helper
We lost our dear mother LENORA RUTH (MACE) HELPER on Friday, January 20, 2023 at the age of 95.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, of 76 years, Otis (Chuck) Helper, Jr. Also preceded her in death was her mother Pauline Mace, father, Harmie Mace, sister Helen Coen Lester, Dorothy Conner, brother Jack Mace and daughter-in-law Linda Jo Bailey Helper.

