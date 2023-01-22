We lost our dear mother LENORA RUTH (MACE) HELPER on Friday, January 20, 2023 at the age of 95.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, of 76 years, Otis (Chuck) Helper, Jr. Also preceded her in death was her mother Pauline Mace, father, Harmie Mace, sister Helen Coen Lester, Dorothy Conner, brother Jack Mace and daughter-in-law Linda Jo Bailey Helper.
She is survived by her sons Alan (Mona) of Manassas, Virginia, David (Shirley) from Spencer, WV and daughter Pam (Steve) of Hurricane, WV. She is also survived by her sister Kathryn Grady and brother Bob Mace. She has eight grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
We wish to mention a very special member of our family Wanda Gillenwater. Wanda had worked with Lenora for many years at her beauty shop. Wanda, along with David and Shirley, gave mom such loving care in their homes during the months following the death of Dad on September 1, 2021.
We also wish to give special thanks to Roane General Hospitals Long Term Care unit for the kindness and fine care they've given mom since being admitted the middle of November 2022.
Our mom and dad were married in Gulfport, Mississippi, July 7, 1945. They were married for 76 years. Mom and dad would always laugh and say. "People told us a girl from Pup Run and a boy from Dog Creek would never last!" They enjoyed a long and happy life together. They loved to travel.
Our mom was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend.
She went to beauty school in 1968 and following graduation, she owned Lenora's Beauty Shop in St. Albans for many years. Upon retirement, she volunteered at CAMC. She styled and set wigs for women to have during and after their treatment.
She also belonged to the St. Albans Garden Club and for many years enjoyed being in the Red Hat Society.
She was such a loving, giving person. We are so blessed to have her as Mom and Mom-maw. She will be missed by all who knew her. Mom cherished her faith in God, her family, friends and her country. She always said her greatest achievement in life was leading her husband to Christ. She and Chuck were faithful members of the Pine Grove Church of Christ in Scott Depot, WV.
As her children, we treasure their memory and are so blessed and very proud to call them "Mom and Dad."
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans with Minister Jack Gilchrist officiating. Entombment will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service at the funeral home.