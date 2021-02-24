Lenora Shipper Grimm

LENORA SHIPPER BARNER GRIMM 96, of Grimm's Landing was called to her heavenly home Monday February 22, 2021 at Eldercare of Ripley. She was a "Rosie the Riveter" working in a factory during World War II soldering radio boards. She spent several years working for the Kodak Corporation and owned Grimm's Grocery along with her husband for many years. Lenora was a member of the Buffalo Church of God where she played the piano for 33 years and was a member of the Women of the Church of God. She loved to cook and will always be remembered for her cooking.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James Franklin Shipper and Ester Erwin Shipper. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Richard Grimm; daughters, Dianne Higginbotham, Barbara Hayes and Kathy Means; son-in-law, Emit Jeffers
Survivors include her sons, Stephen (Tina) Savage of New Jersey, Rodney (Lynda) Barner of South Carolina; daughters, Carleen (Denny) Bailes of Point Pleasant, Susan (Ed) Truitt of Grimm's Landing, Toni (Ronnie) Higginbotham of Grimm's Landing, and Lisa (Steve) Reedy of Buffalo; son-in-law's, Kermit Higginbotham of Grimm's Landing and Mike Means of Grove City OH. Lenora is survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren .
Funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, February 25, 2021 at Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo with Rev. Mitchell Burch officiating. Burial will follow in Buffalo Memorial Park, Buffalo. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com.