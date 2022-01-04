LENORE FRANCES GARNES PERKINS, 88 of Eleanor passed away Saturday January 1, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family following a short illness. She was a member of Wade Chapel United Methodist Church. Lenore was an avid reader and enjoyed crocheting, quilting and bowling with her late husband and various friends.
She was the daughter of the late Ulysses B. Garnes and Evelyn Frances Ford Garnes Gordon. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 66 years, 1 month, 1 day and the love of her life, Charles A. "John" Perkins; son, Terrance "Terry" Perkins; grandson, Christopher Gibson; sisters, Judy Hudson, Jean Ann Hanshaw and Patty Snyder; step father, Zollie O. Gordon; stepsisters, Maxine Moore and Christine Asbury.
Survivors include her children, Charles O. "Chuck" (Karen) Perkins of Poca, Cheryl A. (Cecil "Buster") Sovine of Scott Depot, Patricia M. (Timmy) Parsons of Red House, John M. Perkins of Eleanor, and Larry F. Perkins of Lewisburg; grandchildren, Aaron (Nicky) Perkins, Sarah (Craig) Badger, Michael J. Gibson, Rebecca A. Gibson, Jennifer (John) Frazier, Matthew (Karlie) Perkins, Marissa (Michael) Ramey and Brendon (Sam) Thomas; great-grandchildren, Dalton, Peyton, Greer, Aidan, Kaylie, Cheyenne, Zoey, Mea, Braxton, Sophia, Sawyer, Oakley, Lyla, Liam and Leo; stepbrother, Carl Gordon; stepsisters, Alberta Saunders and Elizabeth Woods.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Wade Chapel United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 144, Red House, WV 25168.
Service will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday January 5, at Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor with Pastor Mike Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, 303 Ash Circle, Eleanor is in charge of arrangements.