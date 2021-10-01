LEO ALAN MOSS of Charleston, departed from this life September 28, 2021 following a brief illness.
He was the son of Leonard and Elizabeth Hopkins Moss who preceded him in death. Also preceding him in death are his son, Larry Kennedy Loggins; daughter, Lorie Ann Loggins; adoring in-laws, Clyde J. and Janet Kennedy; sister, Jeanie (Moss) Wright; brothers, David and Keith Moss; his wife, Susan, and nephew, Kevin Lee Wright.
He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years Melody; daughter, Carrie; his beloved grandchildren, Henry Shattuck, Addie Shattuck, Hannah Aldridge, and Matthew Loggins; great grandchildren, Kennedy and Maci Loggins; a slew a nieces, nephews, and cousins who adored Leo; including, Eddie Moss, Kristy Moss-Moore, Michael Moss, Travis and Nathan Paxton, and Tammy Wright. Leo was a much-loved husband, father, grandfather, and brother.
Leo was in the US Army in the 82nd Airborne Division and served as a paratrooper from 1972 -1976 at Fort Bragg, North Carolina and Fort Benning, Georgia. He also worked as a coal miner after leaving the military, ultimately working for 25 years for the US Postal Service where he was much loved in the maintenance department. He made many friends during this time; it was hard for him not to befriend others with his disarming smile and easy-going demeanor. Making friends was a talent of his. He had a light that shined from him and we cannot think of anyone who didn't love or appreciate Leo. He was a giver in the truest sense of the word. He enjoyed the simplest of pleasures in life including hunting, fishing, raising his chickens and most importantly, all things to do with his grandchildren. His wife, grandchildren and children were the center of his universe. Leo was saved and baptized, was a believer and was never scared during his sickness. Leo and Carrie were baptized together on a cool spring morning, now that he has passed, he will live on in everlasting life through the lives he touched along the way with his gentle soul.
A wonderful verse that brings light to who Leo was as a person is II Corinthians 9: 6-7," But this I say, he which soweth sparingly shall reap also sparingly; and he which soweth bountifully shall reap also bountifully. Every man according as he purposeth in his heart, so let him give; not grudgingly, or of necessity; for God loveth a cheerful giver".
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Point Lick Gospel Tabernacle with Pastor Larry Campbell officiating. Visitation will be for one hour prior to service time at the church on Sunday.
