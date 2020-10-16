LEO D. HOWERTON, 85, of Sanford, NC went home to be with The Lord Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Pinelake Nursing Facility.
Leo retired from Century Aluminum with 36 years of employment. He was a minister for 56 years with the Freewill Baptist & WV Gospel Tabernacle Associations. Leo served his country as a member of the United States Army for 3 years.
Leo is survived by his wife of 63 years, Eula Howerton; children, Clint, Kent, and Linda; grandchildren, Robert, Brittany, Terry, Frankie, and Kristen; great grandchild Braylen; brothers, Bill, Ray, Jimmy, Paul, and Troy; sister, Betty.
Graveside service will be 12 noon on Saturday, October 17 at Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston, WV.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV