LEO FRANK MAZZOCCHI, MD went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ early Sunday, September 4, 2022. Leo was born in Fayetteville, WV, son of the late Philip and Loreta Mazzocchi.

In his youth, Leo studied and became an accomplished violinist. He graduated from Fayetteville High School and West Virginia University. He worked as a pharmacist while he completed his medical degree at the Medical College of Virginia. While there, he met and married Nancy Tanner. He completed an internship at Geisinger Medical Center in Pennsylvania and served in Charleston, SC as a Naval physician. He completed his residency in radiology at Duke University where he became a Duke sports fan. He moved to Cary, NC, where he joined Wake Radiology and served at Wake Medical Center for 25 years.

