LEO KENNETH STRICKER II, age 70, of New Smyrna Beach, Florida died after an extended illness on Monday, May 24, 2021 at his residence. Born in Charleston, West Virginia to Leo Kenneth and Phyllis Roach Stricker, Leo II came to the area in 2017 from Charleston, WV after retiring from Kanawha Mfg. Co.
A United States Army Vietnam veteran, he attended a PTSD Support Group in West Virginia and was a member of VFW, in Charleston, WV. Leo loved going out to eat with his family, watching television, riding motorcycles and going to the beach.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Iris "Sissy" Stricker; son, Shannon (Lisa) Stricker, of Port Orange, Florida; mother, Phyllis Spence, of Charleston, WV; sister, Linda (Gary) Jacobs, of Poca, WV; 2 grandchildren, Abigail (Michael) Pall of Michigan and Zachary Spring; 2 great grandchildren, Addilynn Spring and Taizlee Spring all of Clarksburg WV; and his dog, Buster. Leo was preceded in death by his father.
Memorial Service will be held at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery in Dunbar, WV on June 22, 2021 at 1 p.m., with Pastor Lisa Stricker of Sparrow Ministries, Port Orange, Florida, officiating. A reception will be held at Ridenour Lake Park immediately following service at shelter #4 in Nitro, WV. On June 12 at 1:30 p.m., a Memorial service / Celebration of life with full military honors will be held at the Port Orange V.F.W. Post 3282 John E Mealy Memorial Post.
