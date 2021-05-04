LEO SCOTT ARNOLD, 78, of St. Albans, WV formerly from Foster, WV died May 1, 2021 at Cabell Huntington Hospital.
He graduated from Clear Fork High School (Raleigh County). He graduated from Warren Wilson College, NC, and Berea College in Kentucky then went on to get two Master Degrees from Marshall University. He taught for Boone County Schools for 46 years, he also helped bring Southern Community College to Boone County which he was their first adjutant. He taught extension classes for WVU, Marshall and Concord Colleges.
He was a member of Bible Baptist Church of Danville, WV.
He was preceded in death by his parents William and Garnet Milam Arnold; sister Eloise Arnold Browning; brothers: Ed, Roger, and Leon Arnold.
Surviving: wife Joan Flowers Arnold; daughter Lara Arnold Elkins (Tom) of St. Albans, son Chris Arnold (Rebecca) of Ashford; four wonderful grandsons he adored with all his heart, Tyler Elkins, Corey Arnold, Brandon Elkins and Caleb Arnold; brothers, Bob Arnold, of Ohio and Jim Arnold of Ohio; lots of nieces and nephews; and like a granddaughter Sara Chambers; and many special friends.
Pallbearers: Tyler Elkins, Corey Arnold, Brandon Elkins and Caleb Arnold
Services will be Tuesday May 4 at 2 p.m., with viewing two hours prior with the Rev. Dan Gates and Pastor Rick Peters officiating at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, WV. Burial will be at Pineview Cemetery, Orgas, WV.
If you are unable to attend the service, you can watch the service at this link: https://youtu.be/c3ONL1wWdyQ
Due to Covid-19 pandemic, CDC guidelines will be observed, with mask and social distancing encouraged.
You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.