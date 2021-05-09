Leola Belle Newland

MS. LEOLA BELLE BOTKIN NEWLAND, age 86 of Buchanan, GA, formerly of Charleston, WV, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 6, 2021, after a brief illness. She was born May 6, 1935, in Big Chimney, WV, to the late Clina William and Grace Knapperberger Botkin. Leola worked at CAMC in Charleston as a nurse assistant for over 48 years. She loved her family, taking care of people, and life. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Newland and her son, David Lee Smith, as well as one sister, Betty Jane Jeffrey and three brothers, Clyde Riley Botkin, Bill Botkin, and Earl Ray Botkin.
Survivors include her grandchildren: Alexis Smith (Carter) Brackett of Deltona, FL, and Chad Donovan Smith of Boca Raton, FL; great-grandchildren, Mila and Coast Brackett; sisters, Louella Taylor, Wanda Shafer and Helena Klevenski; and a number of loving nieces and nephews.