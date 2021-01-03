LEOLA MAE "DINA" BARNETTE age 57 of Crown Hill died December 26, 2020. She was born January 16, 1963 and is the daughter of Betty Massey and the late Lorenzo Massey Sr. She is also preceded in death by her son Travis Barnette and sister Sandra Henson.
Surviving: husband Charles Barnette; son Justin (Cassie) Barnette; mother Betty Massey brother Marty (Phyllis) Massey and brother Lorenzo Massey Jr and Six grandchildren.
There will not be any service or visitation at this time.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements where expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com