LEOMA CAUDILL ROBERTS, 94, of Hurricane, West Virginia, formerly of Madison, West Virginia left this world of suffering and pain to be in the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Saturday, April 17, 2021. She entered Paradise at her home peacefully with family by her side following a major stroke on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, and a second stroke on Saturday, April 10, 2021. Leoma was born and raised on Mud River in Lincoln County, WV on August 27, 1926 to the late Ola Mae and Doutin E. Caudill. She was the fourth of eight children. Leoma graduated from Duval High School in 1945 and earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Elementary Education from Morris Harvey College now The University of Charleston in 1965. She later earned a Master of Arts Degree in Elementary Education as a Reading Specialists from Marshall University in 1977. Leoma was a loved and devoted teacher for 36 years to many children in Boone County School System. Included in the 36 years was her first teaching job in a one room school building with a pot belly stove providing heat in the wintertime. Upon retiring from teaching in the public school system, Leoma volunteered to teach in a Christian School in the county. However, wherever she was her teaching never stopped.
In addition to her husband, Bryce Roberts, Leoma was preceded in death by her parents Ola Mae and Doutin Caudill; her brothers, Odell Caudill, Raymond Caudill and Paul Caudill plus her sisters, Wilma Caudill Dotson and Juanita Caudill Hill. She is survived by her sisters, Joan Caudill Miller of Mims, Florida, and Charlotte Caudill Hinsley of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania; her four children, Mary Jane Starkey of Bristow, Virginia, Lora Fulton Price (Lloyd) of Hurricane, WV, Johnny Roberts of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Keith Roberts (Rita) of Belton, South Carolina. Grandchildren (Jane's) David Starkey, Joe Starkey, (Lora's) Burt Fulton (Leah), Charles Fulton (Kristen), Mary Ann Kincaid (John); (Johnny's) Rachel Chandler (Kyle), Rebecca Roberts and Julie Roberts; (Keith's) Kari Richey, Kristi Roberts; 18 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and many, many friends.
Leoma was baptized into Christ in June of 1947 and has served in many congregations of the Church of Christ after that date. Since the early 1980's she was an active member of the Danville, Church of Christ and later the Rock Creek Church of Christ where she taught Bible classes to all ages of children and adults.
After moving to Hurricane in 2015 she continued her service to the Lord as a member of the Hurricane Church of Christ. In addition to her work in her church, she was an active member of several community organizations including the Order of Eastern Star, American Association of University Women, Alpha Delta Kappa and the Association of Retired Teachers. She held offices in each of these organizations. Her hobbies included sewing of any kind, hand embroidering, gardening, both vegetable and flowers (she loved her flowers and was very proud of her flower gardens) and working crossword puzzles. Leoma was an avid reader of many books especially the Bible. She spent countless hours reading and studying her Bible and putting into practice what she read. She was a pristine example of a Christian woman and her faith in and her love of God was and is an inspiration and encouragement not only to her children but to her family and friends everywhere. She was loved by all who knew her and will be missed by all.
There will be a viewing at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, WV on Tuesday, April 20, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The celebration of her life will be on Wednesday, April 21, at 2 p.m. with family and friends officiating the service. Friends may call one hour prior to the service.
A short graveside service will follow with interment in Memory Gardens, Madison, WV.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CDC guidelines will be observed with mask and social distancing encouraged.
