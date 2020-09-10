Leoma Shafer

LEOMA MARBLEE BUCKNER HUNT SHAFER, 95, of Pinch, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Sunday, September 6, 2020, at CAMC Teays Valley Hospital. She was born July 5, 1925, at Mill Creek as the daughter of the late James Robert and Hazel Gertrue Schoolcraft Buckner.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Rex Hunt and daughter, Andrea, and son Larry; second husband, Rev. Chester Shafer; brother, James Albert Buckner; and sisters, Maxelean Belle Sample, Beulah Hazel Mallory, and Annise Mae Spears.
Leoma attended church regularly and was a former member of the Missionary Baptist Church of Pinch, and a member of Hurricane Baptist Church, and attending Epling Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School and the Beginners, in all three churches. She attended Elkview High School and worked for O.J. Morrison. Leoma enjoyed spending time with her friends at the Pinch and Elkview Community Centers. She will have family, friends, and neighbors who will miss her greatly. She touched the lives of all who knew her and was a true blessing to everyone.
A service will be 1 p.m., Saturday, September 11, 2020 at Hafer Funeral Home. Pastor Roy Baker will be officiating. Burial will follow at Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
She leaves behind her precious grandson whom she loved dearly, Nicholas Hunt; daughter-in-law, Bobbie and husband David Collart; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
