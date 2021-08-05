LEON EMERSON MILLER of Ripley, WV went home to be with the Lord on July 31, 2021 with his loving wife by his side. He was one of four sons of the late Howard and Ella Miller. Leon spent his early years in Rock Creek, WV along with his brothers.
Leon proudly served his country in the US Army. He retired from Constellium (formerly Kaiser Aluminum) with 30 years of service. After his retirement, he enjoyed working alongside his son daily at their garage. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and a great friend to all who knew him. Most importantly, he was a Christian and a faithful member of the Ravenswood Church of Christ. He loved fishing in Florida and spending time with his family. He especially adored his precious granddaughters and great-grandchildren. He was always available and willing to help anyone in need.
Leon is survived by his loving wife, Lucille Caudill Miller; son, Rick Miller (Brenda) of Ripley; granddaughters Rikki Thompson (Matt) of Evans and Rachel Miller of Tampa, FL; great-grandchildren Matthew and Eloise Thompson of Evans; brother Chester Miller of Newton, NC and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Leon was preceded in death by his siblings Jim and Gene Miller.
Leon's loving and generous spirit continues to touch lives. It was his desire to have his body donated to Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine for the advancement of science.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.