LEON H. EDENS, 82, of Kenna, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Ravenswood Care Center.
He was the son of the late Robert and Opal Edens. Leon was a devoted Christian man who was a member of Fisher Memorial Church since 1967. He was hard working and humble. Leon was an avid outdoors man who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved playing board games and putting together jigsaw puzzles. Leon was a part of Sissonville High School graduating class of 1957. He retired from Save Supply as counter top maker after 39 years.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Anita Edens; siblings, Phyllis Schleigh (Gary), Elberta Higdon (Ray), Patsy Serles, Freddie Edens (Rita), and Louise Tolliver (Don); and a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Pastor Aaron Finney and Minister Jim Edens will be officiating over graveside services at 1 p.m. on Monday, June 22, at Edens Cemetery, Sissonville, on Crack Rock Road. Attendees will need a 4 wheel drive vehicle. COVID-19 precautions will be followed.
