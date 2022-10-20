Thank you for Reading.

LEON HILTON ADAMY, 75, of Webster Springs passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022. He was born on November 22, 1946 in Webster County, WV, the youngest child of Earnest and Hazel Adamy. Some of his fondest memories were times spent with his siblings, cousins and friends growing up in Bolair.

Leon later attended Webster Springs High School, graduating in 1966. He then went on to Huntington Barber College, graduating in 1969.

