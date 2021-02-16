LEON SCARBERRY, 73, of South Charleston, passed away peacefully at his beloved home, after a long battle with bladder cancer on Sunday, February 14, 2021.
Leon was a US Army Veteran with an outstanding work ethic and a great love of his family and pets. He always had a great sense of humor and a smile on his face. He prided himself on being "a lover not a fighter".
He was preceded in death by his parents, Glenna Williams and Charles Scarberry, siblings, Elmer Scarberry, Charles Scarberry, James Scarberry, Raymond Scarberry, Clifford Scarberry, Georgia Barger, Clara Welker, Bertha Hayes, Alice Scarberry, Stella Canterbury, and his most loved Pug, Megan "Meggy Pup" Scarberry.
Leon is survived by his daughter Lora Scarberry (Kelly Hyre), grandson Christopher "Jordy" Penwell, and three siblings, Frank Scarberry, Lora Meeks, and Doris Williams.
Honoring his wishes there will be no services as he wished to be cremated and spend eternity on his home property on Trace Fork.
He absolutely loved the healthcare workers and staff he met on this long journey and if you wish to honor Leon, just support the VA anyway you can.
Cooke Funeral Home and Crematorium, Nitro is assisting Leon's family and you may send e-mail condolences to the family at www. cookefuneralhome.com