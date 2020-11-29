LEONA CATHERINE KEEN, 57, of Charleston passed away, Thursday, November 26, 2020 after a long illness.
Leona was a retired CNA and had worked at several health care facilities in the Kanawha Valley.
She was preceded in death by her father Basil L. Fields and mother Alice Fields.
Leona is survived by her sons Ryan Keen and wife Kelley, Erikk McGhee, grandson Reid Keen, and her sister Debra White, niece Michelle Osborne, and nephew Dallas White.
Due to the current conditions with COVID-19, no services are scheduled at this time
Cooke Funeral Home and Crematorium, Nitro is assisting Leona's family and you may send condolences to the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com