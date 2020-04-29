Leona Kinder (Smith) Mandeville

LEONA KINDER MANDEVILLE (nee Smith), 99, of Elyria, Ohio, and formerly of Hurricane, W.Va., where she spent most of her life, died April 26, 2020.
She was born March 21, 1921, in Bulger, W.Va., where she operated a beauty shop in her home. She had been active in Tyler Mountain First Baptist Church and was an accomplished quilter.
Leona is survived by her children, Joe (Carol) Kinder of St. Petersburg, Fla., David (Alice) Kinder of Elyria, Ohio, and Diane Hash of Ripley, W.Va.; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by husbands Edgar Kinder in 1964 and Mark Mandeville in 1996; parents Sherman and Lucy Smith; and seven siblings.
A private graveside service will be held at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens in Cross Lanes, W.Va.
Arrangements are in the care of Dicken Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Elyria, Ohio. For online condolences, visit www.dickenfuneral home.com.