Leona Kinder (Smith) Mandeville

Charleston, WV (25301)

Today

Increasing clouds with showers arriving this afternoon. Thunder possible. High near 80F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.