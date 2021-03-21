Thank you for Reading.

LEONA L. LITTLE, passed away March 19, 2021, while surrounded by her family, following an extended illness. Service will be 5 p.m. Sunday at Casto Funeral Home, Evans, WV. Private entombment will be in Jackson County Memory Gardens Mausoleum, Cottageville. Visitation will be from 3 until 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home where an Order of Eastern Star service will begin at 4:50 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you