LEONA LUCILLE HALL, 77 of Summersville went home to be with the Lord Friday August 7,2020. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday August 11 in the Waters Funeral Chapel at Summersville with. Covid-19 restrictions will be followed. E-Condolences: watersfuneralchapel@frontier.com