LEONA MAE GOOD FISHER 89, of Sissonville transitioned to Heaven on Friday, September 24, 2021. She was born at Belgrove, WV to the late Ova Roscoe and Bessie Thomas Good. She was preceded in death by her grandchildren, Michael Sterling Walker II and Connie Sue Fisher Berry; sisters Phyllis Burdette and Lorene Postlethwait. Left to cherish her memory are her beloved husband of 69 years, Arthur; children Karen Price (Terry) of Myrtle Beach, SC, Tom (Helen), Debbie Walker (Mike) and Connie Garnes (Steve) all of Sissonville; siblings Rex Good (Elaine) of Sissonville, Loretta Shuster of Plymouth, MN, Rondall Good of Stoneville, NC, Jerry Good (Reva) of Fayetteville, Judy Good (Tom) of Laurel, MD, David (Brenda) of Poca; brother-in-law Art Postlethwait of St. Albans; grandchildren Keri Pomeroy (Tony), of Sissonville, Tonya Criser (Brent) of Lancaster, OH, John Price (Jenn) of Hurricane, Ashley Price (Michael) of Cross Lanes, Nathan Garnes (Renae) of Sissonville, Jason Fisher (Sarah) of Charleston, Lindsay Walker (Adam) and Kristie Starr of Sissonville; 16 great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Mother has always been a source of strength for her family. She let her light shine daily in a meek, yet brilliant way. All those who were privileged enough to know her received blessings from her giving nature. As Galatians 5:22-23 states: "22 But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, long suffering, gentleness, goodness, faith, 23 Meekness, temperance: against such there is no law"; this speaks volumes to the character of our loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, friend, or acquaintance. Her presence on this earth will be greatly missed. We are forever thankful for the measure of impact and influence her life has had on each of ours.
The family would like to give our grateful appreciation to the caregivers who have so lovingly tended to our wife and mother: Dolly Wright, Pam Wilkinson, Sherrie Young and Kathern Landis as well as Hospice Care of WV.
Funeral services will be held at noon September 29, 2021 at Long and Fisher Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to the service. Dr. Jerry Fisher will be officiating. Interment will immediately follow at the Emma Chapel Cemetery in Liberty. Please wear a mask.