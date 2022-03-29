Leona Myrtle Harris

LEONA MYRTLE (TUCKER) HARRIS, 91, of Buffalo passed away Friday, March 25, 2022 at Hubbard Hospice House West at Thomas Memorial Hospital following a short illness. Leona married "Captain Ed" Harris on September 18, 1950. They were married for 68 years until his passing in 2019. Leona was a lifelong homemaker and attended Buffalo United Methodist Church. She enjoyed camping, traveling and spending time with her family. She leaves behind three sons, six grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.
She was born February 21, 1931 on Tucker Ridge in Putnam County, she was the daughter of the late Ira and Iva Tucker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Harris; sisters, Edith Tucker, Effie Tucker, Frances Clark, Irene DeWeese and Nathalie Butterbaugh; brother, Leslie Tucker and great grandson, Sean Wood.
Survivors include sons, Larry (Theda) Harris of Alvin, TX, Lonnie (Pam) Harris of Buffalo, and Mark (Wendy) Harris of Buffalo; grandchildren, Rebecca Baldwin, Brandi Harris Williams, Adam Harris, Jeremy Shilling, Tianna Shilling and Logan Harris; great grandchildren, Connor Baldwin, Alex Baldwin, Hailey Williams, Blake Williams, Macey Williams, Drew Clendenin, Jett Harris, Cash Harris, Christopher Shilling, Jami Duncan and Brynlee Wood; and goddaughter, Mandy Cunningham.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, at Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo with Pastor Mike Tucker officiating. Burial will follow in Buffalo Memorial Park, Buffalo. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the Harris family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com.