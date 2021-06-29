LEONA ONEY PORTER, 63, of Branchland, WV, passed away on June 27, 2021. Funeral services will be at noon, Wednesday, June 30, at Koontz Funeral Home, in Hamlin, WV. Visitation starts one hour proir to the service. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.V. is handling arrangements.
