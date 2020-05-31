LEONA WITHROW, 73, of Charleston, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.
She was born on September 16, 1946, in Charleston, to the late Earl and Marjorie Harper. Our family lost a big part of our hearts. She will be greatly missed by friends and family. Leona was loved by everyone that knew her and it was reciprocated two-fold.
She was a true people person, always willing to help anyone and caring for her family and friends. Her favorite things were yellow flowers, animals and the warm sun. She loved her precious cats, dogs and birds. Leona considered a kiss on the cheek, a great big hug and an "I LOVE YOU!" as some of the most precious things in life.
It was her beautiful blue eyes, golden hair, enormous smile, joyous laughter, and big heart that made her so memorable to everyone that knew her, even when they had not seen her for many years. She had a beautiful smile, which earned her the nickname Sunshine. She loved her family and friends, and appreciated the beauty in life. Leona was special to each of us in many ways. We will never forget how she touched our hearts. We loved her so much!
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Claude Harper and Darcy Harper.
She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Kermit Withrow; daughters, Lynda Ahmad of Charleston, Carrie Eisenman (Stacy) of Dawson; granddaughter, Amber Quigley (Joe Taylor) of Procious; sisters, Marcelline Burdette of St. Albans, Nellie Betz of Ripley, Marilyn Hall (Raymond) of Charleston; and brother, Earl Harper of Charleston.
Leona wanted to be cremated, and there will be no funeral services.
She wanted everyone to donate to help animals in need. Please send donations to: Go Furry Purrs of WV, 1-304-610-1076, https://www.paypal.com/us/fundraiser/charity/3998588 .
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home in Dunbar, WV.