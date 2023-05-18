Thank you for Reading.

Leonard "Buck" Earl Peters Sr.
MR. LEONARD "BUCK" EARL PETERS, SR., 96, of Piney Flats, TN, passed away Thursday, May 11, 2023 after a short illness.

Buck was born and raised in WV and he resided in Charleston until 2020 when he moved to Tennessee to live with his daughter. He was the son of the late Cecil C. Peters and Ina Mae Peters. He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Sarah Lou Peters. Also preceding him in death were: his son, Leonard Earl Peters, Jr.; brothers, Glen, Lawrence, and Norman Peters; and his sisters, Helen Elkins, Billie Mackey, and Phyllis Turley.

