MR. LEONARD "BUCK" EARL PETERS, SR., 96, of Piney Flats, TN, passed away Thursday, May 11, 2023 after a short illness.
Buck was born and raised in WV and he resided in Charleston until 2020 when he moved to Tennessee to live with his daughter. He was the son of the late Cecil C. Peters and Ina Mae Peters. He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Sarah Lou Peters. Also preceding him in death were: his son, Leonard Earl Peters, Jr.; brothers, Glen, Lawrence, and Norman Peters; and his sisters, Helen Elkins, Billie Mackey, and Phyllis Turley.
Buck retired from the mining industry in 1989 where he worked as an electrician for Peabody Coal and Armco Steel. As a young man, Buck served his country as an Army M.P in Japan. He was also a member of the Methodist Church for most of his adult life.
Survivors include: his daughters, Elizabeth Jean Peters, Franklin, TN and Sarah "Cathy" Sidebottom, Piney Flats, TN; two brothers, Clyde Peters of Ripley, WV, and Dean Peters of Fairmont, WV; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Edgefield Methodist Church, 745 N Pickens Bridge RD, Piney Flats, TN, 37686.
A Celebration of Life will begin at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, WV with inurnment following at Memory Gardens on Low Gap Road, Madison, WV.
Visitation will start at 2 p.m. on Saturday prior to the service.
Handley Funeral Home in Danville, WV is assisting the family.