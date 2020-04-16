LEONARD CLAYTON LITTON, 82, of Harrison, W.Va., passed away April 12, 2020.
Leonard leaves behind five children: Wayne (Robin) Litton, Beth (Steve) Butler, Pam Litton, Tony Massey all of Harrison, Steven (Sheila) Litton of Dog Run, W.Va. Also mourning his passing are 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; and his special friend, Betty Paxton.
His living siblings include Helen Asbury, Larry Litton, Karen Windom, Norma Bostic and Johnny Litton.
Leonard was preceded in death by his wife, Patsy Litton.
Leonard was a retired Clay County School Bus Driver who, along with the Tudor's Coffee Club, solved many of the world's problems. He will be missed by his friends and family.
