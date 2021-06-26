LEONARD E. HUMPHREYS went home to be with the Lord on June 23, 2021.
To some he was an ol' farmer and a hard worker but to his family he was the patriarch, love and the strength of our family.
His hands wore calluses but this man earned his wings years ago by making sure his family never did without and to make sure we knew we were loved.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Erma Humphreys; brother, Jim Humphreys; sisters, Reba Tucker and Peggy Garnes; and his grandchildren, Chase Burford and Cameron White.
Leaving behind his loving wife, Reba J. Humphreys; son, Doug Humphreys (Cheri); daughter, Kathy Miller (Ronnie); grandchildren, Cara Burford (Nathan), Chad Miller (Danielle), Jennifer Humphreys, Brad Miller, Kristin (Donald) White, Courtney, Ciera, Bryce, Brantley, Keaton, Ryan, and Blakely; siblings, Bobby Humphreys (Vanessa), Olin Humphreys (Sharon), Mary Slater, Noble Lee Humphreys, Junior Humphreys (Pam); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Although our hearts are breaking with his loss, we know he was smiling when he walked though the gates of Heaven as he was greeted by his mom's precious smile, a big hug from Chase, and holding his grandbaby, Cameron.
Our loss was Heavens gain as a man of greatness completed his mission on earth.
His love was without ending. Amen.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7pm on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Long & Fisher Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 1pm on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at Long & Fisher Funeral Home. Burial will immediately follow at Floral Hills Garden of Memories Mausoleum. Online condolences can be left by visiting: www.longfisherfuneralhome.com