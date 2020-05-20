LEONARD F. JACOBS, 76, of Winter Garden, Florida, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020, after a long battle with Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
He was born in Charleston, West Virginia, to the late Wesley and Mildred Jacobs, who preceded him in death.
Leonard graduated from Charleston High School in 1961 and began working for the Charleston Newspaper. In 1982, he moved to Orlando, Florida, to begin a career as a custom home builder. He obtained his Florida Residential Contractor License in 1984 and built many custom homes throughout western and southwestern Orange County. He retired in 2010 to spend more time with his grandchildren and at his beloved vacation home in Sky Valley, Georgia.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, the former Linda Jaynes of Griffithsville, West Virginia; sons Michael (Leilani) of Rixeyville, Virginia and Mark (Lisa) of Ocoee, Florida; Grandchildren Kelly (38), Brian (29), Jordan (25), Joseph (24), Joshua (23), and Jodi Beth (15); and four great-grandchildren. Surviving brother Carl Jacobs (Elizabeth) of Winter Garden, Florida, and sisters Sue Clay (Noel) of Charleston, West Virginia, and Carol Morton (Eddie) of Gardendale, Alabama; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at Woodlawn Funeral Home in Florida on Thursday, May 21, from 5 to 7 p.m. and a Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 22, at the same location.