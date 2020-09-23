LEONARD F. PETRY, 90, of Chelyan, WV, went to his heavenly home to join his wives, parents, and a host of family on Monday, September 21, 2020 after a short illness.
This man will be so sadly missed and was loved by so many people. A person recently described him as "unique" and that is the perfect word to describe this fine man. He was always jolly and wanted to play a joke on someone. He lived life to the fullest and engrained those same beliefs in his children. We love you father and life will not be the same without you. Mr. Petry is retired from Union Carbide Mining with 40+ years in underground mining. After retirement, he worked for the Chelyan Public Service District for several years before retiring again.
He was predeceased by his parents, Leff and Bertha Petry of Ohley; brother, Charles of Ohley; sisters, Lillian Hill of Dawes, WV, Lilia McGee of Charleston, WV, Madeline Saber of Carlsbad, New Mexico, and Virginia Mann of Hinton, WV; two wonderful wives, Stella Marie who passed in 1980 and Joann Melton Petry who passed in September 2019. He also lost a very dear son-in-law in 2003, Rodney Dorsey, who I'm sure was glad to see him in Heaven when he arrived.
He is survived by his daughter, Debra Dorsey of Sissonville; son, Leonard (Elaine) of Falls View, WV; grandchildren, Matthew Dorsey of South Charleston, WV, Mark (Angela) Dorsey of Rossville, GA, Bobby Petry and Marie Petry of Falls View, WV; great-grandchildren, Madison, Audrey, and Sydney Dorsey of Rossville, GA, and Jayden Motley Dorsey of South Charleston, WV; brother, Robert of Chelyan; sisters, Essie Harlow of Chelyan, Dorothy Paul of Long, SC and Nina Williams of Hendersonville, NC, plus a host of extended family.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a Graveside Service will be held at 12 p.m., on Thursday, September 24, at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens in Glasgow, WV, with Rev. Jonathan Eubanks, officiating. The family will welcome friends at 11 a.m., at the cemetery prior to services.
The family would like to extend a special thank you for the quality care provided to Mr. Petry while he was a patient on the 3-South and 4-South units at CAMC General Hospital, along with the excellent care provided by the Emergency Department at General Hospital. A special thank you to Dr. Melissa Poulos and her hospitalist team at CAMC for the compassionate care extended to our father during his final days. A very special thank you to the doctors and nurses at Hubbard Hospice House who cared for our father during a very difficult time and made his transition as easy as possible. These people are a special group of people and possess a quality that is very rare. They gave our father gentle, loving care during his last days and they will never be forgotten. The nurses would take time out of their hectic schedule to just sit and talk to us and the doctors there took their time as well in explaining things in a manner we could understand. We would also like to thank Dr. Justin Bailey who served dad as his Primary Care Physician and was always there for us when we needed him. Our father will be missed, but never forgotten. His teachings are what shaped us for our lives and we will always honor him as a wonderful father and mentor. Rest high on the mountain father until we meet again. We love you!
Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home in Charleston in assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cpjfuneralhome.com