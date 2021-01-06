LEONARD J. ELLIS, 68, passed away suddenly on January 1, 2021 due to complications of Covid-19. Leonard was the son of the late Joseph and Lucille Ellis. He was born on March 20, 1952 in Beckley, WV.
Leonard was a graduate of Pineville High School in Pineville, WV and barber school in Charleston, WV. He was employed by Union Carbide in Charleston, WV for many years. Leonard loved to draw and paint and he was an avid WVU sports fan.
He is survived by one son (Leonard Ellis, Jr), step-daughter (Denise Burton), sister (Jo Carol Wilson), brother (Justin Ellis), sister-in-law (Rosalyn Ellis), several grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
Along with his parents, Leonard was preceded in death by one brother, Charles David Ellis.
A visitation will be held at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston on Monday, January 11, 2021 followed by a graveside service in Sunset Memorial Park with Celebrant H.R. Whittington officiating.
Please follow all recommended guidelines from the Governor and local health department by practicing social distancing and wearing of masks for your safety and for the safety of others.
The family plans to have a later celebration of Leonard's life when the pandemic ends for anyone who cannot attend these services.
Memories of Leonard may be shared by visiting www.snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston is assisting the family with these arrangements.