LEONARD MICHAEL BURGESS, 75, passed away February 25th at the Hubbard Hospice House after a long illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Audrey Burgess, and his brother, John Burgess.
He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Burgess and sons, Michael Burgess (Melissa), Tom Burgess, James Burgess, and daughter Sherri Burgess Olson. Step Daughters Crystal Johnson, Leslie Armour, Andrea Butcher, Victoria Butcher and Monica Clendenin. Siblings Patty Woods, David Burgess, Pam Brown (Keith Stonestreet) Kent Burgess. Many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Mike served in the US Air Force as an Aircraft Mechanic. He retired from Bell Atlantic with 30 years of service.
His family remembers Mike as such a positive person who always saw the best in people and life. Mike loved experimenting in the kitchen and creating his own recipes.
He also made his own health remedies, which always made you better if you were sick!
Mike was the oldest of six children. He was a role model for his siblings. He had a giving heart, and would help anyone who needed it. His positive attitude was contagious. He passed too soon, he had so much more to give. He will be missed by all who loved him!
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Hospice House. There will be a Memorial Service at a later date.