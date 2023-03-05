Thank you for Reading.

Leonard Michael Burgess
LEONARD MICHAEL BURGESS, 75, passed away February 25th at the Hubbard Hospice House after a long illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Audrey Burgess, and his brother, John Burgess.

He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Burgess and sons, Michael Burgess (Melissa), Tom Burgess, James Burgess, and daughter Sherri Burgess Olson. Step Daughters Crystal Johnson, Leslie Armour, Andrea Butcher, Victoria Butcher and Monica Clendenin. Siblings Patty Woods, David Burgess, Pam Brown (Keith Stonestreet) Kent Burgess. Many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

