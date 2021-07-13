LEONARD RAY BURDETTE, 89, of Harpers Ferry, went home to be with the Lord and to be reunited with his wife, Joyce, on July 8, 2021, while in the care of Genesis Canterbury Center.
He was born on June 8, 1932, in Charleston, WV. After leaving his childhood home, he worked for Dow Chemical (formerly Union Carbide Corporation) until he retired from there. In March 1955, he married the love of his life, Joyce Casto, and had a daughter and son.
After his retirement from Dow Chemical, he lived with his sister, Orlie Burdette, and enjoyed socializing with his friends at Linda's Place in Sissonville. He also enjoyed his visits from his son's family and his late wife's family.
In 2015, he and his sister, Orlie, moved to Harpers Ferry to live with his daughter, Jo Ann. Leonard enjoyed going to the Jefferson County Senior Center to socialize with his friends, listen to music, and dance with the ladies. Another thing he looked forward to was going out for breakfast with his friend Mike and visiting with his neighbors in Shannondale.
Preceding him in death were his parents. William Burdette and Floe Skeen Burdette, his wife , Joyce Casto Burdette, his sisters, Mae Elliott and Juanita Fields, and his brother, Leo Anderson.
He is survived by his son, Gary Ray Burdette and wife Donna of St. Albans, his daughter, Jo Ann Nicholson of Harpers Ferry, his sister, Orlie Burdette, of Elkins, his brother, Roy Burdette, of Sissonville, his granddaughter, Jessica Burdette, of St. Albans, his grandson, Jason Burdette, of North Carolina, six great-grandchildren, and his beloved cat, Yellie.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Jefferson County Council on Aging Senior Center, 103 West 5th Avenue, Ranson, WV 25438.
A visitation with family and friends will be held at Eackles-Spencer & Norton Funeral Home, 256 Halltown Road, Harpers Ferry, WV on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 from 6-8 pm. After a celebration of his life in Charleston, at a later date, Leonard's final resting place will be beside his wife in Sissonville.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.eackles-spencerfuneralhome.com