Leonard Vance

LEONARD CLARENCE VANCE, 71, of Charleston, passed away on August 13, 2020, after a long battle with complications from heart and cancer issues.
He was an outstanding graphic artist and worked for several printing companies. He was a member of the graphic artist union guild.
Leonard was a loving father, grandfather and was very good at his profession and loved golfing and traveling.
He is survived by his children, Jeff Vance, Shawn Vance, Leonard (Ammie) Vance II, and seven grandchildren, brothers, Robert, Jack, Jerry, Dennis and James Vance.
His bonus family consisted of his companion, Mary Harper-Vance, Tyra Moore, Tina Russell, 4 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren.
Private, only family, service will be held at NOON, Monday, at Elk Funeral Home, 2001 Pennsylvania Ave., Charleston, WV 25302, with Eulogist James Vance officiating. A walk through visitation will start at 11 a.m. at the funeral home and is opened to all.
Masks and social distancing will be expected.
