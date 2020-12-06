LEORDEN GLENN "BUCKY" CASTO, 75, of Clendenin passed away Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 at CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston.
Bucky enjoyed spending time with his family and watching his favorite TV shows. He is preceded in death by his wife, Roberta Casto, parents, Leorden and Doris Davis Casto.
He survived by his children, Glen Franklin (Sue) Casto, David Eugene Casto and Charles Edward (Radah) Butcher; brother, James Edward (Pat) Casto, five grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
A private service will be held for the family. Burial will be at Floral Hills Garden of Memories, Sissonville.
