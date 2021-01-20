LeROY BROWN, 68, of Blue Creek, went home to be with the Lord, Saturday, January 16, 2021 after a tragic automobile accident.
He was born in Charleston, to his late parents, LeRoy Sr. and Thelma Brown, and was also preceded in death by his brother, Charles "Gregory" Brown.
LeRoy was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was a Christian and a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. He worked for Welding Inc. and retired as a superintendant after forty-two years. LeRoy could fix or build anything he set his mind on. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family. He liked taking motorcycle rides on the old country roads and spending time with his two grandsons. LeRoy will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, June Ann Brown; daughter, Krystal (Eric) Smith; sister, Judy (Ron) Goff; brother, Larry (Donna) Brown; grandchildren, Hunter Smith and Braxton Smith; and several nieces and nephews.
Service will be 1 p.m., Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church with Pastor Lee Swor officiating. Burial will be at the Myers Cemetery, in Blue Creek.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 from 6 - 8 p.m., at the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church.
Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic in our state, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed.
