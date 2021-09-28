LEROY D. "DON" HUGHES, 89 of Eleanor went home to be with the lord on Sunday September 26, 2021at his home following a long illness. He was an
U.S. Navy Veteran serving in the Korean Conflict. He lived in Michigan for 40 years where he worked as a Union Ironworker. He returned to Eleanor in 2007 and resided there until his death.
Born July 26, 1932 in Putney WV he was the son of the late James Hughes and Mildred Hanshaw Hughes. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his daughter, Donna in 1995 and his son, Dale in 2013.
He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years Anna Lee Staats Hughes; grandchildren, Dustin (Emily) Hughes of Cedarburg WI, Danny Hughes of Taylor MI and Jesse Hughes of Taylor MI; great grandchildren, Owen, Quinn, Alyia and Nora; chosen family, daughter, Leella (Allen) Wyant of Poca; grandchildren, Angela (Rex) Berman of Las Vegas NV, Carrie (Chris) Cummings of Ripley and great grandson, DJ Cummings.
Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday September 29, at Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor with Pastor Jeff Arthur officiating. Burial will follow in Beech Grove Cemetery, Eleanor. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, 303 Ash Circle, Eleanor is in charge arrangements.