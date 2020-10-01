LEROY FRANKLIN DOSS, on the morning of September 29,2020 Leroy Franklin Doss, 75, entered Heaven peacefully at home after a long illness. Meeting him at the gates of Heaven to welcome him were his father and mother, Herman, and Eula Doss, along with his brothers and sister, Bill, Jim, Charles, Eddie, Raymond, and Marie.
To keep his memory alive, his love of 49 years Doris Doss and his children Jeff (Kristin) Doss, of Belle and Cindy (Fred) Dunbar of Elkview, the apple of his eyes, grandchildren, Draven, Chase, Allison, Courtney, Brooklyn and Britton. Sisters, Lou Boswell of Glasgow, Shirley Raike, of Illinois, Dinky (Gary) Peyton of Charleston and June (Dallas) Williams of Shrewsbury, and two sister-in- laws Lola of Shrewsbury and Martha of Shepherdstown. A host of special nieces and nephews.
Roy worked as electrician at Cannelton Mines for nearly 30 years. He was a member of Shrewsbury Baptist Church where he served as an assistant pastor for some time. Roy loved his entire family, even those he called family that were technically friends. Roy never knew a stranger and always helped anyone in need. He was the first to give a hug and the last to say, "I love you".
Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic Social Distancing and Face Coverings are required for the Visitation and Grave Side Services.
Grave Side Services will be Friday October 2, at 11:30 am at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens Glasgow, WV with Pastor Dave Lucas Officiating.
There will be a walk Thru Visitation form 10 to 11 am on Friday October 2, at Cooke Funeral Home Chapel 600 Old Fort St. Cedar Grove, WV 25039.
