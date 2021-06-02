Thank you for Reading.

LEROY (ROY) HACKNEY, 84, of Ravenswood, WV, passed away on May 7, 2021, at his home. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021, from 12 p.m., to 2 p.m., at the home of Roy and Clara. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Kanawha Hospice or St Jude. Roush Funeral Home in Ravenswood is in charge of arrangements.

Tags

Recommended for you