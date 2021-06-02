LEROY (ROY) HACKNEY, 84, of Ravenswood, WV, passed away on May 7, 2021, at his home. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021, from 12 p.m., to 2 p.m., at the home of Roy and Clara. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Kanawha Hospice or St Jude. Roush Funeral Home in Ravenswood is in charge of arrangements.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.