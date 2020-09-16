LEROY TOLER, age 56 of Mt. Gay, WV passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020. It was Leroy's desire to be cremated and to be laid to rest at the Dempsey Cemetery on top of Dingess Mtn. A Memorial service will be announced at a later date. Evans Funeral Home at Chapmanville, WV is in charge of servicing the Toler family.
