LESLEY LEE SHOCKEY went home to Jesus on January 20, 2022 at age 78. Les passed peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.
Les was born to the late Harley David and Virginia Lois (Spears) Shockey on September 13, 1943 in Parkersburg, WV. Les was proceeded in death by his sister, Patricia Ann. He is survived by his children, John Keith (spouse Cathy) Shockey, Charles Warren (spouse Amy) Shockey, Lois Ann (spouse Mark) Clendenin, and Kim Bowman. He is survived by his brothers David (spouse Glenda) Shockey and Gene (spouse Rhonda) Shockey. He is also survived by grandchildren Bailey, Joesy, Warren, Michael, Morgan, Nolan, Dylan, Logan, Reagan, Bobbi Jo, Danielle, Josh, Kendra, and Jessica, plus numerous great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Les was a dedicated and loving family man, regularly travelling all over to see his children and grandchildren participate in sports, concerts, and other activities.
As a child, Les attended Gilmore schools and graduated from Ravenswood High School in 1961 prior to attending Clemson University studying both Chemical and Electrical engineering. Following college, he accepted a job at Kaiser Aluminum (later Century Aluminum) in Ravenswood, WV working as a Chemist, and later as an Electrical Engineer, finally retiring after 43 years. But he was best known for his positions and strong commitment to his Brothers and Sisters of Local #5668, which led to his continuing support of the employees and union members after retirement. He spearheaded the fight as the President of S.O.A.R. Chapter #23-16 to help retirees receive pensions and benefits that were promised to them and stripped away, traveling all over the state of WV and the country. He worked with numerous organizations - AFL-CIO, WV A.R.A., and Jackson-Mason Labor Council to make all of this happen.
In his younger days, Les was an avid Amateur (HAM) Radio enthusiast, known by many as WB8SNO, receiving numerous awards, including an award for contacting someone in every county of the United States. He also enjoyed square dancing, drag racing, and flying remote control aircraft. Les was highly intelligent and methodical in all of his work, whether working on electrical, mechanical, or web-based projects, and at one point even being tested and accepted as a member of MENSA. Another one of Les' lifelong passions was genealogy - Les was the founder and creator of the WV Gen Web project for genealogy, which led to him receiving many awards and to his involvement in helping to create the US Gen Web project. He was member and President of the Shockey Family Memorial Fellowship, working to unite Shockey cousins from all over the world by tracing genealogy and linking members together through their lineage. He was President of the Independence Cemetery Board for almost 30 years and a member of the Independence United Methodist Church for over 70 years.
A celebration of Life service will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, January 29, 2022 at the Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley with Pastor Enoch Pursley officiating. Burial will follow in the Independence Cemetery, Sandyville. A time of visitation with the family will be held on Friday, January 28th from 12 until 2 p.m., and also from 5 until 8 p.m., at the funeral home.
