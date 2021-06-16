LESLIE BUELL STARCHER, 82, of Ripley passed away Monday, June 14, 2021 at Ravenswood Village following an extended illness.
He was born February 6, 1939 at Looneyville, WV a son of the late William Morton and Alta Nancy Bissell Starcher. Leslie proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He was a carpenter by trade and enjoyed hunting and fishing
He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Linda Starcher; sons Kevin (Theresa), Kirk (Kim), Kyle and Kip (Tammy) Starcher; grandchildren Chris, Autumn, Cole, Kylee and Dakota Starcher and Shawn Fields and Christia Mckinney; 3 great-grandchildren and a sister, June Burns.
In addition to his parents Leslie was preceded in death by a brother William Starcher, a sister, Willa Boothe and a daughter-in-law Sherry Starcher
A funeral service to celebrate Leslie's life will be held 1 p.m. Friday, June 18th at Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow in the Clover Cemetery, Spencer. Online memories and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com