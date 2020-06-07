LESLIE "FRANK" BALL, 58, of St. Albans, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at CAMC Memorial Division, Charleston.
Frank was a salesman for several different insurance companies over the years. He attended St. Andrew United Methodist Church, St. Albans. He was a U.S. Army veteran.
He was a graduate of Mountain State Christian School, Culloden, graduate of God's Bible School, Cincinnati, Ohio and a graduate of Marshall University.
He was preceded in death by his brother whom he loved very much, Densel Ray Ball, II.
Frank's hobbies was spending time with his family, loved singing Gospel music, being around his Gospel family and many friends and was an avid WVU Mountaineer Fan.
Frank is survived by his loving parents, Densel R. "Tom" and Betty Jo Payne Ball of St. Albans; girlfriend of 27 years, Robin Summers of Dunbar; niece, Jacqueline Ball Vincent, and nephew, Densel R. "Ty" Ball.
The family has ask that social distancing be observed throughout the visitation and services.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, June 8, at Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans, with Rev. Jonathan Dierdoff, Dr. Ed Grant, Rev. Ross "Pepper" Harrison, Rev. Bob Hoffmann, Pastor Avis Hill and Bill Cook officiating. Burial will be in Judson Baptist Church Cemetery, Bill's Creek, Winfield, WV.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the funeral service at the funeral home.
You may visit Frank's tribute page at BartlettNichols
FuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, is honored to serve the Ball family.