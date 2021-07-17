LESLIE KAY GOLDIZEN 46 of Marlinton went to be with the LORD on July 15, 2021. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., on Sunday, July 18, 2021 at the Marlinton Church of God. Burial will follow in the Cochran Cemetery. Visitation will be held Saturday, July 17, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. at Marlinton Church of God. Lantz Funeral Home is helping the Goldizen Family.
