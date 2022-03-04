LESLIE MILAM passed away unexpectedly but peacefully in Thomas Hospital on February 27th 2022 in South Charleston at the age of 67.
Leslie is survived by her children Stephen Milam, Robert Milam, and Jessica Ellis, and daughter in law Julie Milam. Along with her grand children, Joshua Milam, Zackary Milam, and Chase Ellis. She is also survived by her sisters, Sharon Watson, Kathy Horton, (husband Tony Horton) and Sonnie Grose.
Leslie was born on May 25th 1954 to parents Florence and Frank Thomas. She graduated from St. Albans High School in St. Albans, WV. Her children remember her as a kind, wonderful, and
beautiful person. She was an amazing mother and grandmother. She was a fantastic sister and would do anything to help anyone she met. She never hesitated to say Love, Love, Love when saying good bye. She was full of life and had a heart of gold.
A memorial service is scheduled for her on March 4th, 2022 at Bethany Baptist Church in St. Albans at 6 p.m. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Leslie's life. If you would like to send flowers or donations, please send them to Stephen and Julie Milam at 8979 Coal River Road, St. Albans, WV 25177. The family would like to thank the hospital staff at Thomas Memorial Hospital for their efforts, care, and dedication.