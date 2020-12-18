LESLIE R. PULLEN, 92 of Charleston died December 17, 2020 at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston.
He was President of Les Pullen Insurance Agency, Marmet. His passion for music led to the birth of the Kanawha Valley Jamboree, where everyone was welcome to enjoy dancing and good music. He was an avid golfer and was a member of the WV Bowlers Hall of Fame. He penned hundreds of copywritten songs and was a gifted musician and singer/songwriter. He was especially proud of his WV roots.
He was preceded in death by wife of 40 years: Helena B. Pullen and parents, James Roscoe and Gertrude Mynes Pullen.
Surviving; his former wife and the mother of his children: Naomi Burke of Chesapeake, VA, children, Randy (Sheila) Pullen of Poca, Deborah Pullen of West Palm Beach, FL, Brenda (Gary) Patterson of Ghent, Nancy K. Ross of Virginia Beach, VA, Leslie A. Pullen of Charleston, grandchildren: Mindy (Scott) Lotan of Virginia Beach, VA, Leslie Adkins of Beckley, James and Jeremy Pullen of Poca, Josie Pullen of Cross Lanes and great grandchildren: Harper Adkins and Willow Pullen.
A private family graveside service and burial will be held in Mount Moriah Baptist Cemetery, Hurricane with Rev. Darick Biondi officiating. Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.