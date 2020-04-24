LESLIE ROY WILLIAMS, 89, of Gallipolis Ferry, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. A private graveside service and burial will be Saturday, April 25, at Concord Cemetery, Henderson. Due to the recommendations and guidelines of this unprecedented restricted time, there will be no public visitation. Arrangments are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant.
Funerals for Friday, April 24, 2020
Fisher, Glen - 2 p.m., Ware Cemetery, Cowger Hill.
Rasnic, Grover - 2 p.m., Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House.
Russell, Bernie - 11 a.m., Teays Hill Cemetery, St. Albans.
Spencer, Julie - 1 p.m., Roberts Family Cemetery, Gallipolis Ferry.