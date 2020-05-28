LESLIE WILLIAM HALL, 92, of Hurricane, went to be with the Lord on May 25th, 2020, after a short illness.
He was retired from Union Carbide as a truck driver with 32 years of service, a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, he served with great pride and never forgot once that he was a Marine and we thank him for his service. He was also a member of the Harvey's Creek United Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, the Rev. Ivan Hall and Mattie (Burns) Hall; his wife, Pauline (Edwards) Hall; and two grandchildren, Shaun Massey and Todd Harrison.
He is survived by his loving children, Glenda C. Burgess of Kentucky, Brenda G. Duncan (Michael) of Kentucky, Pamela D. Massey of Hurricane, and Leslie Wayne Hall (Cathy) of Hurricane; grandchildren, Brent Harrison, Christine Willis, Jason Wood, and Ashley Rotty; and great-grandchildren, Alexis and Avery Rotty, Damien Wood, Alana, Rosely, and Caleb Harrison.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 28, in Mt. Olive Cemetery, Hurricane, with Rev. Bob Burns officiating. The family suggests that memorial contributions be sent to the charity of your choosing.
