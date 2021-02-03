Leslie Winkie

On January 31, 2021 LESLIE HOPPEY WINKIE departed this world to be reunited with the Lord Jesus Christ. Leslie loved life and its adventures, joys, and especially the people she encountered along life's journey. Leslie was born in Bayonne, New Jersey and graduated from New Jersey City University. Following college, her career began as a United States Park Ranger, where she was assigned to Yellowstone National Park for two summers and later worked at Headquarters National Park in Morristown, NJ; she then became a United States Custom Inspector in Newark, New Jersey. While Leslie was a Custom Inspector, she met Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Special Agents who were working international drug investigations. Leslie became interested, applied, and graduated from the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia to become a DEA Special Agent; Leslie was assigned to the DEA Newark Field Division where she met her future husband, Ken. After working several years for the DEA, Leslie returned to the FBI Academy and enrolled in the basic agent FBI program. Leslie became a Special Agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and earned the respected accolade of "Top Gun" of her graduating class. Upon graduation, Leslie was assigned to the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Divisional Office but was physically stationed in Clarksburg, WV. During her twenty-year career, she met incredible people, and worked some interesting investigations. Later, she was promoted to Supervisory Special Agent with the Cyber Division and retired from the FBI as Acting Unit Chief. Following the FBI, she did contract work for the FBI before officially retiring and spending more time with her beautiful family. Leslie is survived by Ken, her loving husband of thirty years and her five children, Dr. Colin Winkie and wife, Dr. Melissa Winkie, Mason Winkie (third year medical student at WVU School of Medicine), Mitchell Winkie (second year medical student at Harvard Medical School) and his wife, Abigail, Lauren Winkie (third year Petroleum Engineering student at WVU), and youngest son, Carson Winkie (first year student at Harvard and member of the Harvard Football Team). Leslie could not have been prouder of her children, all born and raised in our wonderful state of West Virginia. She was grateful for all the assistance, love, and care of her church- Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Stonewood, WV, as well as neighbors, friends, school staff, coaches, civic organizations, DeMolay, and other parents who helped shape her children's lives. Leslie had a unique ability to find love and goodness in everyone she met through her life's journey. She will be deeply missed by her family and those who knew her. Leslie was truly a beacon of light. Leslie is also survived by her father, John Hoppey; one sister, Celeste Hoppey-Broder and her children Elexa and Ethan; father and mother-in-law, Paul and Renalda Winkie; one sister-in-law, Lanette Prosseda and husband Phil and their children Bethany Lechner and husband Michael, and Olivia Dean and her husband Logan. Leslie was preceded in death by her mother, Lorraine Hoppey, and one brother-in-law, Charles B. "Chip" Broder. Family will receive friends on Thursday, February 4, from 1 pm until time of Prayer Vigil at 7:30 pm, in the Chapel at Davis Funeral Home, 124 Olen Thomas Drive, Clarksburg, WV 26301. Funeral Liturgy will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Stonewood, WV on Friday, February 5, at at 11 am with Deacon John Yaquinta as Celebrant. In lieu of flowers, Leslie requested donations be made payable to the "Winkie Memorial Education Fund", PO Box #1249 Bridgeport, WV 26330. An account has been established with Clear Mountain Bank of Bridgeport, WV. Online condolences can be made on Leslie's memorial page at www.DavisFuneralHomeWV.com. Davis Funeral Home and director James "Jim" Malfregeot is honored to assist the Winkie family.
